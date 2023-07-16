The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Indis, the body that allocated the Kordin site for the timber factory that collapsed under construction last December, is claiming in court filings that the people behind the development breached their lease conditions. Young worker Jean Paul Sofia died in the collapse.

The newspaper also reports that boys, aged 11 to 14, are being targeted by international criminal organisations and blackmailed for money after being tricked into sending photos of themselves naked to scammers posing as young, attractive women.

MaltaToday says Labour MPs are facing a public backlash after snubbing Isabelle Bonnici, the mother of Jean Paul Sofia, by voting against a public inquiry into his construction site death. The newspaper also reports that Smart City has ditched plans for more office space and will opt for student campuses instead

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports that the list of anti-depressants on the Pharmacy Of Your Choice scheme has not been updated for years.

Il-Mument in a similar vein to MaltaToday, says Robert Abela is under pressure within the Labour Party over the vote on Wednesday against the public inquiry. It also reports that a vigil for Jean Paul Sofia will be held on Monday evening in Valletta.

KullĦadd says the new system of licensing of contractors comes into force in the coming days. It also says the number of those at risk of poverty is falling.