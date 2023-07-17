The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the family of Miriam Pace, who died when her house collapsed as a result of next-door excavation works, have expressed support to the family of Jean-Paul Sofia in their quest for a public inquiry into the construction site death of their son.

In its second story, Times of Malta quotes European Parliament president Roberta Metsola saying that the construction frenzy all over Malta and Gozo necessitates the introduction of a law that guarantees the right to light, considered by many European countries as a fundamental right.

The Malta Independent quotes Isabelle Bonnici, mother of Jean Paul Sofia, saying her campaign for a public inquiry is meant to avoid repeats of the tragedy and ensure her son would not have died in vain. The newspaper also reports that 60 people are participating in biobanking research on the Maltese genome.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying Robert Abela's tactics are starting to weaken the possibility that the whole truth will emerge on Jean Paul Sofia's death.

l-orizzont's main story is about a half-way house that is due to open in Vittoriosa to prepare prison inmates for their return home.