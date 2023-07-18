All national newspapers lead with the Prime Minister’s announcement of a public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s construction death.

Times of Malta reports about the Prime Minister’s U-turn regarding the public inquiry a few moments before a national vigil was held outside Castille.

The Malta Independent says the Prime Minister announced the public inquiry as thousands gathered to pay their respects.

L-Orizzont says the Prime Minister has announced a public inquiry. It says members of the General Workers’ Union attended the vigil outside Castille.

In-Nazzjon says national unity was seen outside Castille as the Prime Minister made another u-turn.