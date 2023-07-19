The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.
Times of Malta says that while there is unrest in the Labour Party, no one is willing to mount a leadership challenge to Prime Minister Robert Abela.
In another story, the newspaper says a prominent Maltese businessman has rejected concerns by Sicilian business owner over the area management of the Ragusa marina.
In-Nazzjon says Abela has continued to put himself in problematic situations.
The Malta Independent and l-Orizzont say that the legal notice on the licencing of contractors has come into effect.