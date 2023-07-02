The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports how taxpayers paid at least a million euros last week for top actors and film crew to be flown to Malta for the extravagant Mediterrane Film Festival. The newspaper also reports that developers are expected to submit new plans for a luxury resort in Comino.

The Malta Independent features the story of a migrant who survived two wars in Sudan and is now successfully running a shop in Paola.

Il-Mument says Robert Abela is worried that European Parliament election candidates he is pushing are being sidelined. It also says that a Mosta woman, Maria Farrugia, will today exceed Malta's existing longevity record of 111 years, three months and 25 days. The record had been set by a man from Qormi more than 150 years ago.

It-Torċa says substantial investment has transformed the government school in Ħal Għaxaq. It also reports on the elderly Mosta woman's record.

KullĦadd reports on the approval of the so-called abortion law, saying the amendments to the criminal law which protect women have now become law.