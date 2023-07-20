The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how customs officials are among eight held in an EU fraud investigation. It also highlights a call by the Chamber of Commerce for compensation for long power cuts, particularly for businesses.

The Malta Independent quotes the prime minister saying he never excluded a public inquiry into the Jean Paul Sofia incident as long as a magisterial inquiry was held first. It also says Enemalta has blamed the heat, not overloading, for widespread power cuts.

L-orizzont quotes the prime minister insisting that the Sofia magisterial inquiry should be concluded as soon as possible. It also reports on government assistance to help SMEs invest in a sustainable manner.

In-Nazzjon carries a big headline 'A government of blackouts' and reports the PN's call for compensation for consumers. It also reports that Robert Abela is even failing to give the people peace of mind about the power supply.