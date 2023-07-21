The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Both Times of Malta and The Malta Independent lead with a report on how the police search at Joseph Muscat's home in January 2022 followed a decree by a magistrate which stated that to date, there was enough to show that he could be involved in the crime of money laundering and corruption.

The newspapers also report on the series of power cuts that have gripped the country since the beginning of the week.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile carries an article claiming that under Robert Abela's leadership, electricity in Malta is being rationed.

Separately the newspaper says the prime minister is cut off from reality, following his comments over calls for a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

Also on the topic of power cuts, L-orizzont reports that over the past days Malta experienced a record demand for electricity.

In another article on its front page, the newspaper reports that in 2021, some €100,000 were spent on research and development.