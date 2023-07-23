The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads the results of a new survey that shows Labour would win an election by just under 18,000 votes if it were to take place tomorrow. This is the slimmest lead the party has experienced in years.

It separately reports that five people are under arrest in connection with the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

MaltaToday publishes its own survey findings. According to its research, the PN has overtaken the Labour Party for the first time since 2008.

Il-Mument reports that five people are expected to be charged over the death of Sofia, while the newspaper also carries a frontpage photo of the PL headquarters in Ħamrun, headlined 'apathy and indifference in Robert Abela's PL'.

It-Torca meanwhile reports on a visit by Abela to Enemalta workers dealing with faulty cables, as Europe struggles with a continued heatwave.

illum also refers to the persisting series of power cuts across the island.

It meanwhile refers to the findings by the MaltaToday and Times of Malta surveys, while a separate article - similar to other newspapers - refers to the arrest of five people over Sofia's death.