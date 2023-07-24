The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

The Times of Malta, the Malta Independent, L-orrizont and in-Nazzjon all lead with the news that five people have been charged with the involuntary homicide of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia, who died buried under rubble in a construction collapse in Corradino last December.

The five accused are the construction project’s two developers, the project architect and the two directors of the contracting firm carrying out works at the time.

Times of Malta also continues reporting on the results of a new survey, which found that cost of living still tops people's most important national concern.

The Malta Independent also reports that a new batch of psychiatric medications are expected to be delivered in the coming months.

L-orizzont reports that Enemalta has announced that it has restored power back to all the impacted localities that suffered blackouts as a result of cable faults. It also quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela's 45-minute interview on Sunday, where Abela assured that the public inquiry into Sofia's death would examine elements that magisterial inquiry did not.

In-Nazzjon also leads with Opposition Leader Bernard Grech's speech on Sunday, in which he said that the Maltese people are suffering power cuts due to a lack of planning on the Government's part.