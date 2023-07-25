The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how demand for electricity reached a new record of 649MW on Monday, as power cuts across the island persist.

Separately, the newspaper reports that on Monday, the temperature reached 42.7°C, equalling the highest ever recorded for July, the Meteorological Office has said.

The Malta Independent refers to comments by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, who said power cuts are not going to be a one-off.

In a separate article, the newspaper refers to comments by the Chamber of Architects, who on Monday said the success of the building contractors' licensing regime depends on BCA's willingness to discipline them.

In-Nazzjon focuses mainly on the power cuts saga, which has now entered the ninth day.

L-orizzont meanwhile focuses on climate change across the globe and worldwide high temperatures.

It separately reports that 13 men are currently serving a life sentence in prison.