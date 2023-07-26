The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads its front with news that three people died of dehydration and another passed away because of hyperthermia last weekend, as Malta continues to sizzle in a heatwave.

The newspaper also reports that CCTV footage has emerged of burglars donning balaclavas, baseball hats and hoodies breaking into three mobile phone retail outlets and fleeing the scene with the loot.

The Malta Independent similarly leads with an article about the deaths linked to dehydration and hyperthermia.

It also reports that the Chamber of Advocates called for the judiciary to treat lawyers with respect, after Magistrate Joe Mifsud gave a prosecutor a public dressing down.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile carries a banner - in white on red - urging Prime Minister Robert Abela to declare a state of national emergency.

It also refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Tuesday called on the government to use all its resources to help people.

L-orizzont leads its front with a statement by Abela who on Tuesday said he has asked the MCESD to summon social partners to discuss what he described as "the present climate challenges, energy and the ongoing and upcoming works to strengthen the electricity distribution system".