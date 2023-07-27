The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how elective operations at Mater Dei Hospital may have to be postponed as the hospital deals with an influx of patients which is well above the norm.

The newspaper, and similarly The Malta Independent and L-orizzont, report on the publication of the magisterial inquiry into the death of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia.

According to a court expert, the timber factory that collapsed in December killing Sofia had evidence of structural design flaws and bad workmanship.

The Malta Independent also refers to comments by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, who on Wednesday said Prime Minister Robert Abela did well to decide to launch a public inquiry into the death of Sofia.

L-orizzont also reports that the MCESD will be meeting on Friday to discuss the current situation of the power supply in Malta and planned work to improve the energy infrastructure.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile leads its front with news that the Opposition has filed a no-confidence motion in Energy Minister Miriam Dalli following the spate of long and widespread power cuts.