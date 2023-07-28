The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how Mater Dei’s emergency department went into overdrive on Thursday, with nurses from wards and even St Luke’s Hospital asked to help as services are stretched in the aftermath of a week-long heatwave.

Separately it reports that the frequent power cuts of the past days have already cost the country some €200 million, according to the PN.

The Malta Independent also reports on the PN estimate, while in a separate article, it says that the Chamber of Architects has requested a copy of the magisterial inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia, so that it can investigate the architect that has been charged with involuntary homicide.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech, who on Thursday called for immediate investment in the power grid.

Separately, the PN also called for compensation for Enemalta workers, who, for the past 10 years have been working around the clock to restore power across the islands.

L-orizzont meanwhile leads with news that high temperatures are forecast for all of Europe till the end of summer.