The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday

Times of Malta reports that Indian nationals often pay thousands of euros in agency fees to work in Malta only to find that the job promised to them does not exist, an NGO for Indians in Malta has claimed.

The newspaper also reports that a deal between Malta and Libya for a migration management project refers to documents that the government now says do not exist.

The Malta Independent says the government dished out €425,000 in direct orders for Public Service Week events.

L-orizzont says that the Maltese economy is expected to grow at a faster rate than initially projected, but inflation is expected to remain stubbornly high.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying that Malta seeds a serious economic plan, not propaganda. It also attacks the government for failing to come up with solutions for inflation, blaming importers and businesses instead.