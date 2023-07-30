The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that the architect responsible for the timber factory that collapsed last December has claimed “contributory negligence” of Jean Paul Sofia since the victim should not have been on site at the time of the incident.

The newspaper also reports that a survey commissioned by the Malta Employers' Association shows that wage increases in Malta are not being reflected in an increase in production.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes a lawyer saying magistrates must open inquiries when accidents can lead to criminal charges carrying more than three years imprisonment. The newspaper also quotes independent election candidate Arnold Cassola urging people to take a European Parliament seat away from the PN or the PL.

MaltaToday says illegal and abusive Y-plate car rentals are being advertised on Facebook. It also reports that judge Toni Abela has ruled for the supremacy of Malta's Constitution over EU law.

It-Torċa reports that domestic power consumption doubled during the days of the heatwave.

Illum quotes the president of the hoteliers' association, Tony Zahra, saying the country is in a major crisis, notably owing to lack of cleanliness and power cuts.

Il-Mument reports that the prime minister has lost authority among his ministers. It also says the president of the Labour Party has not denied that the prime minister and the finance minister had a scuffle.

KullĦadd reports that the prime minister is focused on improving the people's quality of life. It also says unemployment is at a record low.