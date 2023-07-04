The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports how a parliamentary committee was told on Monday that the Fortina hotel in Sliema illegally occupied land to extend a lido and even reclaimed territory from the sea without approval from parliament. It also reports how the tourism minister has persisted in not revealing the costs of last week's lavish film festival, saying he will publish a report about the benefits for the country first.

The Malta Independent says an i-gaming company was fined 240,000 euro for anti-money laundering failings. It also reports that all carriageways in the new Luqa traffic junction have been opened in their proper direction.

L-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying the Opposition was inconsistent even about a ministerial statement. He was referring to the absence of the opposition leader while he gave a ministerial statement in parliament about the latest EU summit. The opposition, he said, previously complained about such statements not being given.

In-Nazzjon reports Bernard Grech's reply to Abela's comments in parliament. He said this was the first time in a year that the prime minister had given a statement about an EU summit, and he did this without having the decency to give notice to the opposition.

In a separate story, l-orizzont says works on Mellieha square are nearing completion.

In-Nazzjon in its second story says Labour divisions are widening as the prime minister has effectively tasked one of his loyalists, Oliver Magri, to oversee what happens in the Planning Authority instead of planning minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.