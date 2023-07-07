The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with data showing that over 90 per cent of Maltese believe corruption is widespread in the country, according to a new EU survey indicating that people think the issue is worsening.

The newspaper also reports that a man has been sentenced to two years in jail and fined €1,600 after admitting to sending anonymous hate mail to several public figures.

The Malta Independent also reports on the hate mail case, while in a separate article on its front page it reports on parliament's discussion of the PN motion for an independent inquiry into the circumstances around the death of Jean Paul Sofia in a construction collapse in Corradino last December.

In-Nazzjon and L-orizzont also report on the parliamentary discussion about an independent inquiry into the death of the 20-year-old.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports that the government is set to launch a national strategy for education for the next six years.