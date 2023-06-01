The following are the main stories in Thursday's newspapers

Times of Malta leads with a story on the court victory for the db Group as the ITS towers appeal was dismissed.

In another story, the newspaper says that migrant workers are paying up to €250 a month each to share a single apartment in Sliema with around 40 other people in cramped and unsanitary conditions.

The Malta Independent also leads with the db Group court victory saying the project will go ahead.

L-Orizzont says the legal foundations are being set up to eventually lead to the processing of contractors' licences.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Nationalist Party's proposals for the protection of the environment.