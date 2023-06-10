These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with Malta’s tepid reaction to a new EU migration pact. The government, which abstained from the vote, says the new deal does not sufficiently balance the responsibility to rescue people with the duty to offer other countries solidarity.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a court report in which a judge refused a request by HSBC to open 22 safe deposit boxes which it does not know who owns.

The Malta Independent reports on the Cospicua car home saga, writing that Active Ageing Minister Jo Etienne Abela has yet to table documents in parliament about structural deficiencies at the home.

The newspaper also highlights news that a flyover towards Qormi at the Luqa Junction will be temporarily closed due to road works.

L-Orizzont takes a different approach to the Luqa Junction project, writing that it is 80% complete and that all its routes will be open “soon”. The newspaper also reports that Malta has abstained from the EU migration vote and that 78 Maltese workers have been employed in a US film production.

In-Nazzjon writes that Jo Etienne Abela is refusing to open an inquiry into the Cospicua care home. It also reports that the PN will hold its general conference on June 24 and 25.