The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an interview with Carmen Ciantar who describes herself as collateral damage in a frame-up against health minister Chris Fearne.

In another story, the newspaper quotes an EU barometer survey which shows that confidence in the country’s direction is at its lowest since 2012.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to the squatters at the Binġemma Fort who insist they are not squatters since they are paying rent.

Malta Today says a hidden hand is peddling corruption stories to discredit Chris Fearne.

Illum says a proposal by the Finance Minister for change in the country’s economic model has not been well-received.

It-Torċa says that more than €50 have been saved for property to be saved in Urban Conservation Area.

Il-Mument says that the Prime Minister has not yet filed a case against Steward for the people's money to be returned.

Kullħadd speaks to the president of the Maltese Olympic Committee who says that the country has to remain focused for more successes to be obtained.