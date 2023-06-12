The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that a magistrate is concluding her inquiry into the construction site death of young worker Jean-Paul Sofia, but this was not an open and shut case, especially when apportioning blame. The newspaper also reports that a global organisation representing social workers has written to the prime minister expressing concern over the state of the profession in Malta and the engagement of unqualified individuals.

The Malta Independent quotes an activist of pressure group Graffitti claiming the PL and the PN do not have the environment at heart. It also says the Għadira road tidal lane will not feature mechanical bollards, but Transport Malta officials will direct traffic instead.

L-orizzont reports how a mother used to take drugs with her daughter, according to court testimony. It also reports that the number of suicides has declined thanks to the efforts of the Suicide Prevention Outreach Therapy Service.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by PN leader Bernard Grech that the country needs a guarantee of honesty and stability in its government .It also reports that film crew of the Gladiator sequel were injured during filming in Morocco.