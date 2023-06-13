The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the trial of two fishermen who are being charged with the murder of Albert Brian Rosso.

In another story, the newspaper says that Malta is in talks to renew its membership in Nato’s Partnership for Peace.

The Malta Independent leads with the death of Italy’s former leader Silvio Berlusconi.

L-Orizzont quotes Environment Minister Miriam Dalli saying it is a shame that there are still people who let the rain water that collects on their roofs go straight to the drainage system in spite of the law.

In-Nazzjon says that the government does not have a position on the Bill to make the environment a fundamental right.