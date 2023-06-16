The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how Joseph Muscat told a court on Thursday that a magistrate investigating the controversial hospitals deal “took the side” of her father and brother, breaching the former prime minister's rights and prejudicing his case.

Separately, the newspaper also reports that English is the most understood language across the country, with 96% of respondents telling the National Statistics Office they can understand English.

All other newspapers report on Muscat's testimony in court, while The Malta Independent also reports on the language study published on Thursday by the NSO.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports on a €20million investement in a waste recycling plant in Ħal Far.

In-Nazzjon separately refers to a court trial in which a widow described how her husband told her "I don’t have much longer to live", days before he disappeared 18 years ago and who is believed to have been murdered.