These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that River of Love pastor Gordon Manche has filed a criminal report against a leading figure in Malta’s theatre scene, after he repeated quips made by satirists about the pastor.

The newspaper also reports with prominence a decision by the Malta Olympic Committee to suspend the table tennis association, on the grounds that it failed to act on misconduct allegations by members.

The Malta Independent leads with an update from the Albert Brian Rosso murder trial. The two men charged with killing Rosso and dumping his body at sea came up with a story involving Sicilian mobsters, a court heard.

The newspaper also reports on government plans to revise laws in light of the police charging artists based on Manche’s criminal complaints.

L-Orizzont leads with Hollywood star Russell Crowe saying he would consider retiring in Malta.

The newspaper also reports indirectly on the Manche affair, highlighting pledges by two ministers to look into existing laws to see if artists’ freedom of expression can be better protected. It also reserves front-page space for news that a man who threw another into the sea has been jailed for two years.

In-Nazzjon writes that the government knew of structural problems at the Cospicua home for the elderly two years ago. It also highlights a Central Bank economic analysis, saying it is confirmation that national debt is to rise while GDP growth will fall.