The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with the first on-camera interview by the grieving mother of Jean Paul Sofia, the young man who died when a building under construction collapsed in Corradino last December. He had been there for just seven minutes.

It also reports how the family of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia are claiming that a libel suit filed by Joseph and Michelle Muscat breaches their fundamental rights, as they have no way of defending themselves in the case.

MaltaToday says virgin land half the size of Valletta could be lost to development. The Planning Authority has 16 pending zoning applications for parcels of land released for development 17 years ago across several localities. The newspaper also reports that jurors on Saturday acquitted two fishermen accused of the murder of Albert Brian Rosso, who disappeared in 2005.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says employers and trade unions are urging the government to introduce measures which would encourage people who turn 61 to continue to work while still receiving their pension or part of it.

Il-Mument says Robert Abela is 'an accomplice' in reference to corruption after he failed to answer questions. It also reports on government confusion in the area of care for the elderly.

KullĦadd says the people's income last year rose at the fastest rate ever, and fewer people were at risk of poverty.