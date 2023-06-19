The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that an illegal cannabis and psychedelic mushroom-selling operation that employs the Telegram messaging app is using food couriers to deliver orders.

It also reports that solar panels could be required on every new building from 2024.

The Malta Independent says Santa Luċija football club is set to get the green light from the Planning Authority for an upgrade of its football complex. It also reports remarks by the prime minister that preventing migrants from leaving Africa is key to solving the migration problem.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the people deserve a government that can find solutions to their problems.

L-orizzont leads with remarks by the prime minister that sports should become part of the people's lives. It also reports remarks by Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo that a higher-value tourism sector depends on a good service.