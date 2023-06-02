The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a former director of a company linked to alleged “bribery” payments to Carmen Ciantar has denied even knowing who she is.

Separately, the newspaper reports that according to the court, a 30-year-old law allowing telephone intercepts by the security services, should be revisited.

The Malta Independent leads with Ciantar's resignation while In-Nazzjon refers to the PN's call on Health Minister Chris Fearne to address claims about the Foundation for Medical Services CEO.

The Malta Independent also reports that the government debt surpassed €9 billion by the end of 2022 according to national data.

Separately, In-Nazzjon reports survey results showing that the Maltese are mostly worried about traffic and the increasing cost of living.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports about pressure to change the management of San Andrea school.