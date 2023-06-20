The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that the government has moved a bill to protect artistic freedom after three artists faced charges in court over alleged libel. It also reports that an illegal cannabis and psychedelic mushroom-selling operation has announced it is closing after a Times of Malta investigation exposed its activities. In a third story, it reports that Air Malta pilots have been told to work to rule, in a dispute over working conditions.

The Malta Independent reports that the minister responsible for care of the elderly has refused to answer further media questions on the Cospicua Care Home controversy, arguing that he had tabled all official reports in parliament and the case was 'closed'. It also reports that Lilu King, a man facing money laundering charges, is wanted in Libya to face murder charges.

In-Nazzjon says the Water Services Corporation wants to reduce its excess workers by having them deployed as wardens with LESA. It also says early voting has started for the election of the members of the PN Executive.

L-orizzont focuses on a Labour Party business breakfast which was addressed by the prime minister and its MEPs. Robert Abela said the Labour MEPs worked for Malta's interests. The newspaper also highlights a call for proposals for the building of a monument to former prime minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici in Valletta.