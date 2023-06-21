The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with remarks made by Joseph Muscat at a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee that former minister Konrad Mizzi could have been more transparent in his work.

The PAC meeting dominates the headlines. MaltaToday reports that Muscat made a strong defence of the Electrogas project. The Malta Independent also reports that according to Muscat, Mizzi did a good job but could have been more transparent. L-orizzont says Muscat was 'convincing'. In-Nazzjon says Muscat mounted an attack on Robert Abela's government and said his own administration worked 'as a team'.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports how lawyers warned in court on Tuesday that Lilu King is likely to be tortured or killed if he is repatriated to Libya.

The Malta Independent says the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association called on Air Malta pilots to be responsible and not to cause further disruption in the national airline.

l-orizzont reports that 36 people were booked for cannabis use in public places. It also reports the launch of a reform of animal welfare.