The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that the Attorney General has requested a retrial in the case of a police constable cleared of raping a female colleague at the Msida police station. The newspaper also reports that one of the men missing in a small submarine near the Titanic site is a Maltese citizen.

The Malta Independent reports from court how the cousin of murder victim Bernice Cassar told her a day before the murder that she was in fear as her husband had lost control. It also reports that the animal welfare commissioner is concerned that minimum space requirements for dogs are too small.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks in parliament by Opposition leader Bernard Grech about how a future PN government would give people the right to go to court in defence of the environment. It also says that former PL deputy leader Joe Brincat has criticised MEP Cyrus Engerer.

L-orizzont says the first programme on talk.mt will discuss the construction industry. It also says that 4,000 delegates are in Malta for an igaming conference.