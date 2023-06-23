The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with the news that Maltese conservator Theresa Zammit Lupi has discovered what is claimed to be the oldest fragment of a book known to mankind.

It also reports that Police Superintendent Sandro Camilleri, who heads the anti-money laundering department within the Financial Crime Investigation Department (FCID) has fallen victim to an online scam.

The Malta Independent's top story is a report on Malta signing a preliminary agreement with Libya for a “renewable energy” interconnector to be built between the two countries.

It also reports on how permits will now be required for caravans to be parked along the coast and carries a report on the Planning Authority approving a new sports complex for Santa Lucija FC despite resident opposition.

l'orrizont reports that a man died in Gudja yesterday after a car fell on him while he was beneath it carrying out repairs on the vehicle.

In-Nazzjon leads with claims that Labour MPs Miriam Dalli and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi are attempting to undermine each other by pushing different candidates for MEP elections on the same electoral district.