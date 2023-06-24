New proposals to amend Malta’s strict anti-abortion laws announced on Friday take centre in Saturday’s local newspapers.

Times of Malta provides a breakdown of the proposed legal amendments, leading with ‘New bill says abortion only if woman’s life is at risk’.

The newspaper also gives prominence to new research which found that one in every three children receive inappropriate messages, ranging from hate mail to messages of a sexual nature.

The Malta Independent also dedicates most of its front page to the abortion law amendments and titles its article “Abortion for health reasons will only be allowed if mother’s life at risk, as government announces changes to bill”.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a meeting between eNGOs and the government, following which activists said the government is not recognising the extent of Malta’s “environmental emergency.”

L-Orizzont reports that the abortion law amendments "clarify the law in cases of complications during pregnancy".

The newspaper also reports on the research into abusive messages sent to children, highlighting a new initiative to protect children from such content.

In-Nazzjon leads with “Life has won” and a photo of a mother and baby, in celebration at the abortion law amendments presented on Friday.