The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with the threats of the rebel Wagner mercenary force which said will march on Moscow on Saturday, before announcing a stunning pull back, as Kiev seized on the chaos.

In another story, the newspaper says the widow of one of two Pakistani men killed by a car while heading to work in Malta last month has spoken about how she miscarried her five-month pregnancy a few days after hearing the shattering news.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the CEO of the Malta Chamber of SMEs saying that resources are being wasted during the process to employ third country nationals.

Illum says that the Prime Minister has been warned that unless he takes action regarding Comino, there will be trouble.

Malta Today says that President George Vella’s "no" to the Abortion Bill forced the government’s hand.

It-Torċa says that the amendment to the Abortion Bill will ensure timely care to women who need it.

Kullħadd describes the amendment as a historic reform that will be implemented.

Il-Mument says former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is a direct threat to incumbent Robert Abela.