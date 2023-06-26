The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a team of investigators from the European Union’s anti-fraud agency, OLAF, arrived last week to investigate allegations of fraud, nepotism and mishandling of harassment claims at a Malta-based EU asylum agency.

Separately, the newspaper reports that LESA - an agency responsible for handling millions of euros worth of traffic fines has been put on notice about its financial records.

The Malta Independent publishes a warning by the Chamber of Commerce on how a ban on people in early retirement from employment has "adverse impacts".

It also reports that the Planning Authority's Design Advisory Committee expressed concern over the visual impact of a proposed home for the elderly on Naxxar ODZ land.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday told party supporters the country needed a new economic model.

L-orizzont also refers to the country's economic growth, citing economist Clint Flores about the need for a sustainable economic model.