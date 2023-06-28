The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta and most of the other newspapers lead with the questioning of Joseph Muscat for a second time by the Public Accounts Committee and the way he lost his cool in the final five minutes.

Times of Malta also reports that in terms of a new law, artists will be given more freedom to use insults and threats as part of their work.

The Malta Independent says Muscat admitted a possible conflict of interest in having had Brian Tonna on the evaluation committee that discussed bids for the new power station.

L-orizzont, Times of Malta and The Malta Independent also report that parliament will take its final vote on the abortion bill today.

l-orizzont in its main story says €500,000 are to be allocated for education about the film industry. It also reports how Muscat questioned how the Public Accounts Committee had not asked questions about the secret company Egrant.

In-Nazzjon does not feature the PAC hearing on its front page, reporting instead as its main story that the Manikata rural cooperative is working unceasingly in favour of agriculture in the country. It also reports that divisions within the Labour Party are becoming more apparent.