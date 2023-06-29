All newspapers in Malta on Thursday lead with Parliament’s approval of the country’s first Abortion Bill. This makes abortion in Malta legal when the mother’s life is in danger. The procedure remains illegal in all other circumstances.

In other stories, Times of Malta says the Office of the Ombudsman registered an 18% drop in complaints last year over the previous year.

The Malta Independent says the parliamentary debate on a motion for a public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s death has been set for July 6.

In-Nazzjon says that the division between the Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela factions in the Labour Party is getting more into the open.

L-Orizzont says that children in blended families wish for good relations to be retained between their original parents.