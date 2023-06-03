The following are the main stories in Saturday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the State of the Nation survey which shows that party loyalty is shrinking.

In another story, the newspaper quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela saying he has full confidence in his deputy Chris Fearne.

The Malta Independent also leads with the survey saying that Maltese people are living more day by day.

L-Orizzont quotes the Prime Minister saying that the government’s duty is to provide stability.

In-Nazzjon says that a third of the population is in a worse financial position than a year ago.