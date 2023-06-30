The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.
Times of Malta says that according to sources close to Transport Malta, mandatory helmets, lower speed limits and a ban in pedestrian areas are among the proposals the government is considering as part of an e-scooter crackdown.
In another story, the newspaper also says Speaker Anġlu Farrugia has used his deciding vote against the adoption of a report that found 18 ministers in breach of ethical standards during taxpayer-funded advertisements that praised themselves.
The Malta Independent says the Prime Minister’s office spent just over €160,000 in direct orders to promote the Budget for 2023.
L-Orizzont says the charity organisation OASI received 300 requests for assistance from vice victims in 2022.
In-Nazzjon says that in 2022, Caritas assisted the highest number of drug victims in Malta.
