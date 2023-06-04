The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a warning by the finance minister that Malta's population will need to rise to 800,000 if economic growth is to be maintained using the current economic model. The newspaper also reports that a group of Valletta residents have filed a judicial protest, complaining that the playing of music in the streets until the early hours breaches their rights.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the transport minister saying the government is to take stock of its decision to make bus transport free of charge and evaluate if it is value for money. It also reports that 3,376 drug tests at the prisons returned a negligible seven positive cases.

MaltaToday says a vulnerable person was assaulted and hit with a shoe at a church care home. It also reports that plans for a tunnel in Pembroke have been shelved and planners have opted for two hairpin turns instead.

Il-Mument says a Pakistani newspaper report about funds allegedly having been transferred to the CEO of the Foundation for Medical Services has added to Robert Abela's troubles as Health Minister Chris Fearne blames him or Joseph Muscat for the story and senior Labour officials say the PM is losing control.

It-Torċa, meanwhile, quotes former prime minister Joseph Muscat as saying that a dirty game is being played in the way the magisterial inquiry into the hospitals concession is being handled.