The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that a Maltese 'digital bank' had been fined by the FIAU for missing anti-money-laundering requirements. It also reports that the Data Commissioner has ordered Enemalta to hand over an internal report on its controversial investment into a wind farm in Montenegro.

The Malta Independent quotes the transport minister saying the roads project in Għadira will make the area safer for visitors. It also quotes Evarist Bartolo, a former education minister, saying schools should not become exam factories.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party raised 215,772 euro in a fund-raising marathon on Sunday. It also quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the PN is the alternative government to tackle Malta's challenges.

L-orizzont leads with the prime minister's Sunday speech, quoting Robert Abela saying that the government cannot take a break in pushing Malta's development and helping society.