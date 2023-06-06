The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, known as 'Lilu King', who is at the centre of an organised crime investigation, enjoyed an extravagant lifestyle but had no registered job and was practically “a ghost” to the Maltese authorities, a court heard on Monday.

The Malta Independent and Times of Malta report how former prime minister Joseph Muscat filed a constitutional case for the removal of the magistrate leading the hospitals inquiry.

The Malta Independent also reports that the Maltese archdiocese has said there was no need for further action against Fr David Muscat. The priest was given a formal warning after he was charged with hate speech.

l-orizzont says 40,000 rental agreements are registered with the Housing Authority.

In-Nazzjon reports that the Opposition has given notice of a bill to amend the constitution to make the right for the environment an enforceable human right.