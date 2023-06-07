The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reveals that Boxer Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, known as Lilu King, had his refugee status withdrawn last month after being accused of money laundering, tax evasion and participating in organised crime. The newspaper also reports on the findings of a Eurobarometer survey that the Maltese are less happy about the state of democracy.

The Malta Independent also reports about the Eurobarometer survey, saying that only 36% of the Maltese feel the country is moving in the right direction.

MaltaToday leads with the Planning Authority's approval of plans for the development of farmland at Nigret, near Zurrieq.

MaltaToday and In-Nazzjon also focus on a report by GRECO, the anti-corruption group of the Council of Europe about Malta not doing enough to police ethics breaches by MPs.

In-Nazzjon also reports on the Eurobarometer survey, saying the Maltese are concerned about living standards.

l-orizzont takes a different take on the Eurobarometer survey, saying two-thirds of the Maltese are likely to vote in next year's European Parliament election.