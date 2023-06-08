The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that a company owned by a former chairman of the San Andrea school board raked in more than €3 million from works at the school over a number of years. It also reports how a girl went after another student holding a butter knife at a Naxxar school.

The Malta Independent says an inquiry at San Andrea School found a historical culture of bullying among former staff. It also says that according to a survey, only a third of Maltese are happy with the way the government has tackled the cost of living.

In-Nazzjon reports how various roads leading to Mosta centre were closed on Wednesday, causing problems for motorists.

L-orizzont leads with an address by the general secretary of the General Workers' Union at the conference of the International Labour Organisation. He called for collaboration from all fronts in the interests of social justice.