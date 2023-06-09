The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Malta has received the green light from the European Commission to help STMicroelectronics in its quest to reach higher standards in the semiconductor sector.

Separately, the newspaper also reports that the cannabis authority has received 26 applications from potential cannabis clubs requesting a licence to sell home-grown marijuana.

L-orizzont and The Malta Independent also carry reports on the applications by potential cannabis clubs, while the latter leads with comments by Leonid McKay who heads the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis. He warned that the commercialisation of cannabis was as dangerous as the illegal market.

In-Nazzjon leads with claims that the PL has seen the downfall of Malta's economic growth, placing the island among the five slowest economies.

It separately refers to a court case in which a woman was charged with defrauding her employer of 110,000 euros.