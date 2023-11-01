The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says spending on roads will plummet by €20 million next year, with the lion’s share of these funds to be used on Malta’s bus service.

In another story, the newspaper reports from court about a woman who recounted how a man accused of murdering two other people attacked her with a bolt cutter. 

The Malta Independent quotes Infrastructure Malta CEO saying that the Pembroke junction project is targeted for completion by February 2024.

L-Orizzont reports mixed reactions to the Budget for 2024 presented on Monday but says many said it was a positive one.

In-Nazzjon says the Budget presented on Monday ignored the weak in society.

