The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the Planning Authority has approved a 22-apartment block of flats and 20 basement garages near world heritage site Ġgantija Temples, despite a request from UNESCO for a heritage impact assessment.

It also reports that the government will be allocating €12 million to be able to have access to an extra 60 megawatts of electricity supply when the demand surges.

The Malta Independent leads with news that the State Advocate, Attorney General and Police Commissioner rebutted the Opposition's call to take action against those involved in the “fraudulent” hospitals’ deal, saying they had no power to do so.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile reports that, according to the PN, the rebuttal by the authorities was proof that Robert Abela and Joseph Muscat controlled the country's institutions.

L-orizzont leads with news about the drop in prices of 54 medicines, as announced by the Prime Minister in parliament on Tuesday.