A threat by the teachers’ union to hold a one-day strike dominates the front pages of local newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news of the planned November 27 strike, noting teachers at state and church schools could walk as a result of failure to agree on a new salary deal.

The newspaper also leads with concerns by the head of the hospitality-focused MHRA lobby that a plan to roll out a skills card requirement for workers in the sector as of January is not feasible.

The Malta Independent leads with the strike news, saying the Malta Union of Teachers has issued directives and announced the one-day strike.

The newspaper also highlights the PN’s continued legal fight to require the police and state authorities to take action against individuals involved in the hospitals contracts deemed fraudulent by the courts.

L-Orizzont also leads with news of the strike, though it does so by highlighting the government’s response to the MUT action with its headline “Government committed to continue negotiating a collective agreement for educators”.

The newspaper’s lead image and story focus on a family that inspired the government to introduce a new allowance for carers in last month’s Budget speech.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the teachers’ strike, noting that the MUT has ordered industrial action for Church and State schools.

The newspaper also emphasises the PN’s legal response in an ongoing battle to force law enforcement to bring people involved in a fraudulent hospitals deal to justice.