The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with court action by a contractor involved in the building collapse that led to the death of Miriam Pace seeking to block a decision to release the site.

In another story, the newspaper says a racehorse tested positive for cocaine and other drugs after it won a race last month.

The Malta Independent on Sunday and It-Torċa say that an EU shipping tax puts Malta at risk of losing its role as a transhipment hub.

Malta Today leads with a survey which shows that the budget has given Labour a 9,000 vote lead.

Illum also leads with Malta Today’s survey saying this showed that pensioners were behind Labour in droves.