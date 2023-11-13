The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that nine Indian nationals have asked police in Hyderabad to investigate “fraudulent” immigration agencies, including one they claim sends would-be workers to non-existent jobs in Malta.

It also reports that Enemalta was saved from losses that could have hit the €60 million mark in 2021, thanks to government cash injections.

The Malta Independent refers to comments by Robert Abela who on Sunday told party supporters in Paola the government has offered teachers work conditions with pay packages that were strong, responsible and sustainable.

the newspaper also reports that Marzia Maatouk has been placed on Europol's list of Europe's most wanted fugitives joining her husband Jomic Calleja Maatouk who was placed soon after the couple went missing from Malta in August.

L-orizzont leads with an appeal by Abela for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

It separately reports on initiatives by the General Workers Union to safeguard employees' mental well-being.