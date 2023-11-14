The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports from court how a man allegedly attacked a friend with a sword after a cocaine binge. It also reports that pay talks between the government and the Malta Union of Teachers were inconclusive on Monday, but another meeting is planned for the end of the week.

The Malta Independent quotes energy minister Miriam Dalli saying an improved energy distribution network will cater for extreme weather, although she could not guarantee there would not be any outages. The newspaper also reports outrage over the removal of mature trees in Mosta square.

In-Nazzjon says industrial action has been launched in schools after the failure of a meeting between the Malta Union of Teachers and the government.

l-orizzont reports that the drafting of a national diabetes plan is in an advanced stage. It also says a woman is to stand trial for a double murder in Marsa earlier this year.